Belleville News-Democrat Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Metro-East News

Collinsville police seek help in finding missing 65-year-old man

The Collinsville Police Department is seeking help in finding a 65-year-old man.

According to Fox Channel 2, Collinsville Police said that Richard Fulton was last seen Tuesday around 11 p.m at 1003 Cherokee Street.

Fulton, who is Black, is 5-11 and weighs 172 pounds. Police stated Fulton has a condition that places him in danger. No other details regarding Fulton’s disappearance have been released.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Collinsville Police Department at (618) 344-2131 or contact 911.

Profile Image of Dean Criddle
Dean Criddle
Dean Criddle has worked at the Belleville News-Democrat for 32 years as a sports writer. Dean graduated from SIUE with a double major in journalism and English, is married and lives in Belleville.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service