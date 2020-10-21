Collinsville police seek help in finding missing 65-year-old man

The Collinsville Police Department is seeking help in finding a 65-year-old man.

According to Fox Channel 2, Collinsville Police said that Richard Fulton was last seen Tuesday around 11 p.m at 1003 Cherokee Street.

Fulton, who is Black, is 5-11 and weighs 172 pounds. Police stated Fulton has a condition that places him in danger. No other details regarding Fulton’s disappearance have been released.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Collinsville Police Department at (618) 344-2131 or contact 911.