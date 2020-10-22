Coroner IDs man killed in I-64 crash in O’Fallon

A 36-year-old O’Fallon man lost his life in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in O’Fallon, authorities said Thursday.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the victim as Ryan D. Marler of the 1300 block of Arbor Green Trail in O’Fallon.

Marler was pronounced dead at 12:53 a.m. Thursday, Dye said.

An Illinois State Police news release said a preliminary investigation indicates the two vehicles involved in the crash were both traveling east on the highway at milepost 13.5 when the crash occurred at 11:52 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said a 2017 Lexus turned left in front of a 2019 Ford tractor-trailer, which then collided with the driver’s side of the Lexus.

The driver of Lexus, later identified by the coroner as Marley, died from his injuries.

The tractor-trailer was driven by Larry Halloman, 66, from Royalton, Illinois., ISP said. There was no report of whether Halloman sustained any injuries.

Interstate 64 eastbound lanes were shut down for three hours, ISP officials said.

Charges are pending based on the findings of the investigation, according to the state police news release.