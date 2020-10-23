Two seriously injured in US 50 crash in Clinton County

A Centralia man and a 12-year-old child were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 50 in Clinton County on Thursday.

According to Illinois State Police, Shane Branon, 45, and the child were seriously injured when the 2007 Chevrolet Branon was driving collided at 5:48 p.m. with a 2010 Ford driven by Ashley Lynch 35, of O’Fallon. The juvenile, also from O’Fallon, was a passenger in Lynch’s vehicle.

State police gave this account of what happened:

Lynch was traveling south on Boulder Road and Branon was traveling east on U.S. 50. Lynch failed to stop at the intersection and the collision occurred.

Branon was transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The juvenile was also transported to a local area hospital with life threatening injuries. Lynch was transported to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Charges are pending an investigation.