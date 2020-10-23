Belleville News-Democrat Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Metro-East News

Two seriously injured in US 50 crash in Clinton County

A Centralia man and a 12-year-old child were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 50 in Clinton County on Thursday.

According to Illinois State Police, Shane Branon, 45, and the child were seriously injured when the 2007 Chevrolet Branon was driving collided at 5:48 p.m. with a 2010 Ford driven by Ashley Lynch 35, of O’Fallon. The juvenile, also from O’Fallon, was a passenger in Lynch’s vehicle.

State police gave this account of what happened:

Lynch was traveling south on Boulder Road and Branon was traveling east on U.S. 50. Lynch failed to stop at the intersection and the collision occurred.

Branon was transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The juvenile was also transported to a local area hospital with life threatening injuries. Lynch was transported to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Charges are pending an investigation.

Profile Image of Dean Criddle
Dean Criddle
Dean Criddle has worked at the Belleville News-Democrat for 32 years as a sports writer. Dean graduated from SIUE with a double major in journalism and English, is married and lives in Belleville.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service