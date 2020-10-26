Catholic Diocese of Belleville removes priest to investigate allegation involving minor

Bishop Michael McGovern of the Catholic Diocese of Belleville has removed a priest from ministry due to an allegation made last week of “inappropriate conduct involving a minor.”

McGovern made the announcement about the Rev. Anthony Onyango on Saturday in a letter to parishioners at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Albers and St. Damian Catholic Church in Damiansville, where he was serving as “administrator,” according to the online diocesan directory.

McGovern stated that he had asked Onyango to live away from the parishes while an investigation takes place.

“Allegations are claims that have not been proven as true or false; therefore, guilt or innocence should not be assumed,” McGovern wrote. “In keeping with our Child Protection Policy, the allegation was reported to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) and the local civil authorities.

“Our Victim Assistance Ministry is offering services to the person making the allegation, along with the family. The Diocese of Belleville has begun its investigation of the matter which will be presented to our Fitness Review Board.”

Monsignor John McEvilly will take over Onyango’s duties, effective Oct. 31. The diocesan directory lists him as being on “special assignment” with the bishop.

Bishop Michael McGovern is shown in July during his installation as the ninth bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Belleville. Emeritus Bishop Edward Braxton stands in the background. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

Onyango was born in Nairobi, Kenya, and began contemplating the priesthood in fifth grade after being inspired by a local pastor, the Rev. Anthony Crowley, who later became a bishop, according to a 2011 profile of Onyango in The Southern Illinoisan.

“I remember attending Mass with Father Crowley, and I was inspired by how he related with the children of the church,” Onyango was quoted as saying. “He had very encouraging words for the children. He never judged them, but instead preached to them and encouraged them to come to church.

“He would feed the poor and make gardens for the area people and children. I could see, through him, how Christ always reached out to all people. I was very inspired.”

The Southern Illinoisan also reported that Onyango:

Graduated from college in Kenya and later earned another degree in Islamic studies and Arabic languages in Egypt before being recruited by the Catholic Diocese of Belleville.

Arrived in the United States in 2007 and attended Kenrick School of Theology in St. Louis.





Helped out at St. John’s Catholic Church in West Frankfort during the summer of 2008.

Ministered at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Carbondale and the Southern Illinois University Carbondale Newman Center for a year before being ordained as a priest in 2011 at Cathedral of St. Peter in Belleville.

Onyanga later served in St. Teresa and St. Luke parishes in Belleville before he was appointed as temporary administrator at St. Bernard and St. Damian in 2016.

McGovern took over leadership of the Catholic Diocese of Belleville in July, replacing Emeritus Bishop Edward Braxton, who retired after 15 years in Belleville. At that time, McGovern promised to be vigilant in getting to the truth of sexual allegations against priests and creating a safe environment for parishioners.

“It is crucial that you know nothing is more important than the welfare of the youth entrusted to our care,” McGovern wrote in Saturday’s letter.

“The Diocese of Belleville takes all allegations of inappropriate or sexual misconduct seriously and encourages anyone who feels they have been harmed by a priest, deacon, religious or lay employee, to come forward.“