Salaries and wages of Highland School District employees added to Public Pay Database

The salaries and wages of Highland School District employees for 2019 have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s Public Pay Database.

To view the BND’s Public Pay Database, go to https://www.bnd.com/publicpay

The highest earner in the district in 2019, the latest figures available, was Superintendent Mike Sutton, who was paid $159,253, according to records provided to the BND from the district through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Business Manager Timothy Bair was the second-highest earner employed by the school district at $149,117, the records show.

Assistant Superintendent Derek Hacke was third with a salary of $131,518.

The district’s fourth-highest earner was Director of Maintenance Jeffrey Williams with a salary of $116,056, and the fifth-highest earner was Highland High School Principal Chris Becker with a salary of $109,905.

The BND’s Public Pay Database goes back to 2011 with information obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests. The salary information does not always include insurance or benefits. Some records include detailed information on overtime and other pay, while for some districts that information was not readily available.

The database includes worker compensation in most local governments, including cities, counties, townships, school districts and local colleges and universities. More pay records will be added as the BND receives salary data through open records requests.