Maryville Road in Granite City to be closed for railroad crossing work

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that part of Maryville Road in Granite City will be closed Nov. 9-13 for railroad crossing work by Norfolk Southern Railway.

According to an IDOT release, weather permitting, Maryville Road from IL 203 (Nameoki Road) to Mueller Road in Granite City in Madison County will be closed for work of the railroad crossing from Monday, Nov. 9 beginning at 8 a.m. and continuing until Friday, Nov. 13 at 3 p.m.

All lanes will be closed. A marked detour will be in place to safely guide motorists around the closure.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered, the IDOT release stated.