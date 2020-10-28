Troy Police Department searching for missing 16-year-old autistic girl

The Troy Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl with autism.

According to KMOV-Channel 4, Troy Police said that Madisyn Paige Carrino has been missing since just after midnight Saturday. Police say she was last seen at her family’s home on Wood Thrush Street.

The Troy Police Department Facebook page said that Madisyn is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and blue leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Troy Police Department at (618) 667-6731.