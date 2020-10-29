Belleville News-Democrat Logo
Madison County man injured when his tractor-trailer overturns

A Granite City man was transported to an area hospital with injuries following a single vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 67 in Greene County early Thursday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, Vernon Thomas 59, was injured at approximately 1 a.m when his 2014 Kenworth tractor-trailer entered a ditch and struck a telephone pole.

Thomas was traveling southbound on U.S. 67 south of NE 400 Street when he ran off the roadway to the left and crossed the center line. The truck veered into the ditch on the east side of the roadway and hit a telephone pole. It overturned and stopped on its driver’s side.

Thomas was ticketed for improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Information about his condition is not currently available.

Dean Criddle
