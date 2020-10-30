Higher Covid-19 rates result in modified visitor restrictions at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital

Due to the increased rates in COVID-19 cases throughout Illinois and metro-east, HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital on Friday that it will impose new visitor restrictions.

Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 3, the following modifications will take effect:

There will be no visitors allowed to our inpatient units. There are some exceptions:

Women in labor are allowed two support people during delivery and one person the remainder of the day;

Children under 18 are allowed both parents with them in the emergency room;

Patients nearing end-of-life will have special arrangements made on a case-by-case basis;

Patients with intellectual or developmental disability or cognitive impairments may have one support person.

With the exception of pediatric patients and those with intellectual or developmental disabilities, there will be no visitors allowed in the emergency room.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

For outpatient appointments or procedures, including pediatric patients, one approved adult support person may be with the patient for the duration of their procedure or clinical visit.

“We understand this no-visitor restriction is extremely difficult, especially for those who have loved ones in the hospital with severe health issues,” Gurpreet Mander, HSHS Illinois chief physician executive said in a press release. “But along with many other hospitals across the nation, we are taking this step to keep our patients, colleagues and community as safe as possible.”

Approved visitors must be over the age of 18 and will continue to be screened upon entering the facility for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure.

Family members and loved ones should provide nursing staff with their contact information and may call the hospital’s main number to check on their loved ones.