Belleville News-Democrat Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Metro-East News

Higher Covid-19 rates result in modified visitor restrictions at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital

Due to the increased rates in COVID-19 cases throughout Illinois and metro-east, HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital on Friday that it will impose new visitor restrictions.

Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 3, the following modifications will take effect:

There will be no visitors allowed to our inpatient units. There are some exceptions:

With the exception of pediatric patients and those with intellectual or developmental disabilities, there will be no visitors allowed in the emergency room.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

For outpatient appointments or procedures, including pediatric patients, one approved adult support person may be with the patient for the duration of their procedure or clinical visit.

“We understand this no-visitor restriction is extremely difficult, especially for those who have loved ones in the hospital with severe health issues,” Gurpreet Mander, HSHS Illinois chief physician executive said in a press release. “But along with many other hospitals across the nation, we are taking this step to keep our patients, colleagues and community as safe as possible.”

Approved visitors must be over the age of 18 and will continue to be screened upon entering the facility for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure.

Family members and loved ones should provide nursing staff with their contact information and may call the hospital’s main number to check on their loved ones.

Profile Image of Dean Criddle
Dean Criddle
Dean Criddle has worked at the Belleville News-Democrat for 32 years as a sports writer. Dean graduated from SIUE with a double major in journalism and English, is married and lives in Belleville.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service