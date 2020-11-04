Macoupin County man killed in I-55 truck crash

A Macoupin County man was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 55 near Raymond in Montgomery County early Wednesday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, John B. Barnes, 56, of Girard was killed when his 2015 Chevrolet box truck collided at 5:20 a.m. with a 2017 International tractor-trailer driven by Michael C. Hegger, 36, of Florissant, Missouri.





Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene by the Montgomery County coroner. Hegger refused medical attention.

According to preliminary investigative details, Barnes was traveling south on I-55. Hegger, who had stopped on the shoulder of the road for an unknown reason, was pulling back on the interstate when he was rear-ended by Barnes.

The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit responded and is continuing the investigation. No further information was released.

