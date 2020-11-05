Belleville News-Democrat Logo
Southwest Illinois man killed in motorcycle crash near Hamel

A Fayette County man was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Illinois 140 off Legion Drive, west of Hamel in Madison County on Wednesday.

According to Illinois State Police, Skyler L. Henson, 37, of Vandalia was killed when his 2009 Harley-Davidson motorcycle collided at 8:17 p.m. with a 2019 Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by James D. Reagan Jr., 57, of Edwardsville.

Henson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County coroner. Reagan was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation, Henson was traveling east on Illinois 140. Reagan was traveling westbound in the same area. For unknown reasons, Henson crossed the center line of the roadway and into the path of Reagan, ISP stated.

Henson struck the front of Reagan’s vehicle and was ejected from his motorcycle.

The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit responded and is continuing the investigation. No further information was released.

Profile Image of Dean Criddle
Dean Criddle
Dean Criddle has worked at the Belleville News-Democrat for 32 years as a sports writer. Dean graduated from SIUE with a double major in journalism and English, is married and lives in Belleville.
