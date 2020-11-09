Belleville Township High School District 201 salaries and wages added to Pay Database

The salaries and wages of Belleville Township High School District 201 employees for 2019 have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s Public Pay Database.

The highest earner in 2019, the latest figures available, was now-retired Superintendent Jeff Dosier, who was paid $176,274 in his final year at the district, according to records provided to the BND through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Dosier was named superintendent in 2011 after serving as the district’s assistant superintendent for finance and operations from 2007-2011.

Belleville West High School Principal Rich Mertens was the second-highest earner employed by the school district, bringing in $142,184, the records show.

The school district’s current superintendent, Brian Mentzer, was third on the list with a salary of $139,525. Mentzer was named superintendent after Dosier announced his retirement. He had served as the district’s assistant superintendent since 2012.

Andrea Gannon, the district’s director of curriculum and human resources was the fourth-highest earner with a salary of $136,704. Director of Special Services Melissa Taylor was the fifth-highest earner with a salary of $136,704.

The BND’s Public Pay Database goes back to 2011 with information obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests. The salary information does not always include insurance or benefits. Some records include detailed information on overtime and other pay, while for some districts that information was not readily available.

The database includes worker compensation in most local governments, including cities, counties, townships, school districts and local colleges and universities. More pay records will be added as the BND receives salary data through open records requests.