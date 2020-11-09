Belleville News-Democrat Logo
MetroLink work could cause delays for Illinois commuters

MetroLink evening commuters could encounter delays this week due to construction and maintenance work in some parts of the metro-east and St. Louis areas.

Beginning Monday and continuing Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, from 8 p.m. to the end of service, MetroLink will operate on a single track from the College to Shiloh-Scott Stations for track maintenance.

For information, visit the Rider Alert section on metrostlouis.org or contact Metro Transit Information at 314-231-2345 (phone) or 314-207-9786 (text), Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

