MetroLink work could cause delays for Illinois commuters

MetroLink evening commuters could encounter delays this week due to construction and maintenance work in some parts of the metro-east and St. Louis areas.

Beginning Monday and continuing Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, from 8 p.m. to the end of service, MetroLink will operate on a single track from the College to Shiloh-Scott Stations for track maintenance.

Eastbound passengers traveling to the Shiloh-Scott Station will need to exit their train at College Station and board a shuttle train to continue their trip to the Shiloh-Scott Station. Eastbound passengers traveling from College Station to Shiloh-Scott Station may encounter delays of 5 to 10 minutes.

Westbound passengers at the Shiloh-Scott Station will need to board a shuttle train and ride to College Station, where they can board a westbound Red Line train. Passengers traveling from the Shiloh-Scott Station to College Station may encounter delays of up to 20 minutes.

Blue Line MetroLink service will not be impacted.

Passengers who normally park at the Shiloh-Scott Station are encouraged to park at College Station on the affected dates to avoid delays after 8 p.m.

For information, visit the Rider Alert section on metrostlouis.org or contact Metro Transit Information at 314-231-2345 (phone) or 314-207-9786 (text), Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.