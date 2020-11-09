Metro-East News

Madison County man killed in I-270 motorcycle crash

A Madison County man was killed when his motorcycle overturned in a one-vehicle accident on Interstate 270 near Edwardsville.

According to Illinois State Police, Sean Hunter 28, of Maryville, was killed at at approximately 6:46 p.m. Sunday when his 2015 Harley-Davidson Motorcycle overturned.

Hunter was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County coroner.

According to a preliminary investigation, Hunter was on the ramp on I-270 eastbound to I-255 southbound. For unknown reasons, Hunter left the roadway to the right and overturned. He was thrown from his motorcycle.

The crash is still under investigation.

Profile Image of Dean Criddle
Dean Criddle
Dean Criddle has been a reporter at the Belleville News-Democrat for more than 32 years and currently covers public safety . The SIUE graduate was elected in 2020 to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame as a sports writer. Dean is married and lives in Belleville.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service