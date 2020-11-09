Madison County man killed in I-270 motorcycle crash

A Madison County man was killed when his motorcycle overturned in a one-vehicle accident on Interstate 270 near Edwardsville.

According to Illinois State Police, Sean Hunter 28, of Maryville, was killed at at approximately 6:46 p.m. Sunday when his 2015 Harley-Davidson Motorcycle overturned.

Hunter was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County coroner.

According to a preliminary investigation, Hunter was on the ramp on I-270 eastbound to I-255 southbound. For unknown reasons, Hunter left the roadway to the right and overturned. He was thrown from his motorcycle.

The crash is still under investigation.