Salaries and wages of Collinsville School District employees added to Pay Database

The salaries and wages of Collinsville School District employees for 2019 have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s Public Pay Database.

The highest earner in 2019, the latest figures available, was Superintendent Mark Skertich, who was paid $179,174, according to records provided to the BND through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Skertich was named superintendent by the district’s school board in 2019. Before that, he served as Southwestern School District’s superintendent from 2010 to 2019.

Collinsville High School Principal David Snider was the second-highest earner employed by the school district, bringing in $146,874, the records show.

The school district’s chief school business official, Uta Robison, was third on the list with a salary of $124,312.

Collinsville Middle School Principal Kimberly Jackson was the fourth-highest earner with a salary of $120,414, while Assistant Superintendent Bradley Hyre earned the fifth-highest salary of $118,945.

The BND’s Public Pay Database goes back to 2011 with information obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests. The salary information does not always include insurance or benefits. Some records include detailed information on overtime and other pay, while for some districts that information was not readily available.

The database includes worker compensation in most local governments, including cities, counties, townships, school districts and local colleges and universities. More pay records will be added as the BND receives salary data through open records requests.