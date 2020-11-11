You can honor those who served at these southwestern Illinois Veterans Day events

Veterans Day Breakfast — 8:30-10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11. Cedarhurst of Waterloo, 518 Legacy Drive, Waterloo. To thank veterans for their courage, dedication and hard work, local veterans are invited to a drive-thru breakfast with complimentary biscuits and gravy. For information, call 618-984-5066 or email waterloo@cedarhurstliving.com.

22nd annual Veterans Day Virtual Ceremony — 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11. Facebook Live event with limited in-person attendance in Belleville. Keynote Speaker: Major General Kenneth T. Bibb Jr. View it live at facebook.com/welcometobellevilleil

Columbia Veterans Day Program — 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11. American Legion Post 581, 375 E. Locust St., Columbia. Veterans Day will be observed with an outdoor, drive-up program. The observance will be broadcast on a low-watt radio frequency beginning at 11 a.m. The traditional Veterans Day program inside the post home will not take place because of the current COVID-19 pandemic. Those attending will be asked to remain in their parked vehicles and tune to designated radio frequency 106.9 FM. The entire 30 minute program will be broadcast through the radio tuned to that frequency. The broadcast will only be heard within the immediate area surrounding the post home. Presentations will be led by Commander Greg Smith who will serve as Master of Ceremonies. Recorded patriotic music will be provided. The Legion Honor Guard will present the colors. Sons of the American Legion Squadron 581 will assist in directing vehicles in the parking lot. Those wishing to attend are asked to arrive early to allow for orderly parking. The Legion Hall will be closed and no rest room access or food and beverage service will be available. All applicable social distancing requirements will be observed.

Veterans Day Laying of the Wreath Ceremony — 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11. Veterans Memorial at Lakeview Park, 1400 Lakeview Drive, Waterloo.

VFW’s Veterans Day Veterans Flag Way — Noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11. O’Fallon Sports Park, 301 Obernuefemann Road, O’Fallon. Drive through the O’Fallon Family Sports Park on Nov. 11 for the Veterans Flag Way. There will be stationary military displays and hundreds of U.S. flags. Decorate your vehicle and help show support to our local veterans.