Woman killed in single-car crash in East St. Louis

A 25- year old woman was killed in a one-car crash in East St. Louis early Wednesday morning.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the woman as Erica D. Bunting. She was pronounced dead at 12:05 a.m. at the scene.

According to an East St. Louis police department release, officers were dispatched to River Park Drive at the North Second Street intersection, east of the Casino Queen, to investigate the report of a vehicle accident that involved injuries.

Bunting’s car struck a concrete wall and was damaged to an extent that she had to be extricated from it.