IDOT interchange ramp closures at Illinois routes 13 and 15 in Belleville

Commuters traveling on portions of Illinois 13 and Illinois 15 may want to allow more time or consider alternative routes beginning on Monday due to bridge girder repair.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Thursday that ramps at the interchange of the two state highways in Belleville will be closed from Nov. 16 to Dec. 10. During this time, the ramp from IL-13 westbound to IL-15 eastbound and ramp from IL-15 westbound to IL-13 westbound will be closed.

In addition there will be daytime closures on Illinois 15 eastbound. Eastbound travelers on Illinois 15 and westbound drivers on route 13 will be directed by detour signs.

In a release, IDOT advises drivers to expect delays or find alternate routes and to pay close attention to changed conditions and signage in the work zones.