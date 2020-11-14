Man killed in two-vehicle crash near train tracks in Sauget

A 31-year-old Cahokia man lost his life early Saturday morning after an SUV plowed not the rear of his vehicle while it was stopped at train tracks in Sauget.

Toshorn Napper of the 600 block of Fall Street in Cahokia died in the crash, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

Dye said a deputy coroner from his office pronounced Napper dead at the scene at 2:45 a.m.

Sauget Police Chief James Jones said the accident occurred in the 300 block of Mississippi Street at 2:15 a.m.

“The car appeared to be stopped at the track. An SUV struck it in the rear,” Jones said. The SUV rolled over from the impact.

The SUV’s female driver, whose name was not released by police, was taken to a St. Louis hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

There was no information immediately available on her condition.

Police believe the driver of that car may have fallen asleep while waiting for the train to clear the track.

Asked whether police are seeking charges in this case, Jones said, “It is still under investigation.”