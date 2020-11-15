Metro-East News
Man dies after motorcycle, tractor-trailer collide in Cahokia
A 51-year-old Dupo man died Sunday shortly after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a tractor-trailer truck in Cahokia, police said.
The man’s identity was not released.
Cahokia Police Chief David Landmann said the accident happened at 11:44 a.m. in the 500 block of Falling Springs Road.
The motorcyclist was taken to a St. Louis hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to Landmann.
The Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction team was called to the scene, Landmann said.
