Man dies after motorcycle, tractor-trailer collide in Cahokia

A 51-year-old Dupo man died Sunday shortly after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a tractor-trailer truck in Cahokia, police said.

The man’s identity was not released.

Cahokia Police Chief David Landmann said the accident happened at 11:44 a.m. in the 500 block of Falling Springs Road.

The motorcyclist was taken to a St. Louis hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to Landmann.

The Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction team was called to the scene, Landmann said.

