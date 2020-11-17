Police in southwest Illinois continue search for missing 79-year-old cancer patient

The Breese Police Department is continuing its search for a missing 79-year-old cancer patient who has been missing from his home since last week.

Charles J. Koerkenmeier, 97 South Main Street, Breese, was last seen at his residence at approximately 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11. After searching for several hours, Koerkenmeier’s family notified police he was missing the next day at about 6:30 p.m. police said.

A Breese Police Dept. spokesperson said Tuesday that there are no new leads into the whereabouts of Koerkenmeier.

Koerkenmeier’s medical condition requires a colostomy bag. It appears that Koerkenmeier has not taken his prescription medication and that he has left his medication, wallet and identification at his home.

Koerkenmeier is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, black pants, tan “Ford” jacket and black dress shoes.

Koerkenmeier’s vehicle is a 2007 white Ford F-150 extended cab pickup truck, license plate No. 89476B.

Anyone wiht information is asked to call the Breese Police Deptartment at 526-7226 or 911.