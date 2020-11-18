St. Clair County Sheriff Dept. searching for missing Millstadt woman

The St. Clair County Sherriff’s Dept. is searching for an 86-year-old woman missing since Tuesday afternoon.

Helen L. Rogers was known to have left her home near Millstadt at approximately 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. She was believed to be going to the River City Casino in St. Louis, but that she never arrived there, the sheriff said.

Rogers is 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. She has brown eyes and light brown hair. Rogers uses a walker and can have some memory loss. It is not known what she was wearing when she left home.

Rogers’ vehicle is a 2005 beige Kia Sedona, Illinois license plate W230146.

Anyone who has had contact with Helen Rogers or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Clair County Sherriff’s Dept. at (618) 825-2051.

