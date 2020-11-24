Salaries and wages of Dupo School District employees added to Public Pay Database

The salaries and wages of Dupo School District employees for 2019 have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s Public Pay Database.

To view the BND’s Public Pay Database, go to https://www.bnd.com/publicpay

The highest earner in 2019, the latest figures available, was Superintendent Kelly Carpenter, who was paid $150,647 according to records provided to the BND through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Bluffview Elementary Principal Victoria White was the second-highest earner employed by the school district, bringing in $107,885, the records show.

Director of Special Education Kraig Roth was third on the list with a salary of $100,998.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The district’s fourth-highest earner was Jr./Sr. High School Principal Stevie Brown who earned $98,000. The fifth-highest earner was JROTC Instructor Michael Conley.

The BND’s Public Pay Database goes back to 2011 with information obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests. The salary information does not always include insurance or benefits. Some records include detailed information on overtime and other pay, while for some districts that information was not readily available.

The database includes worker compensation in most local governments, including cities, counties, townships, school districts and local colleges and universities. More pay records will be added as the BND receives salary data through open records requests.