St. Louis man killed while walking on Interstate 55 near East St. Louis

A 26-year-old St. Louis man was hit by a car while walking on Interstate 55 near East St. Louis Thursday night.

According to a release from Illinois State Police, the car was traveling north when it struck the man, who was walking in the left lane. The man’s identity was not released. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two lanes of the highway were closed for two hours following the accident.

The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit responded and will continue the investigation.

No further information is available at this time.

