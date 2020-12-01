Salaries and wages of Breese School District employees added to Public Pay Database

The salaries and wages of Breese School District employees for 2019 have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s Public Pay Database.

To view the BND’s Public Pay Database, go to https://www.bnd.com/publicpay

The highest earner in 2019, the latest figures available, was Principal Travis Schmale, who was paid $76,384, according to records provided to the BND through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Donna Brauer, a first-grade teacher, and Evelyn Schrand, a band teacher, were the second-highest earners employed by the district, both bringing in $61,309, the records show.

The third-highest earner was Barn Bathon, a fourth-grade teacher in the school district, who earned $60,177. Assistant Principal Josh Johnson and Superintendent Joe Novsek were the fourth-highest earners, both earning a salary of $60,000.

The district’s fifth-highest earner was Lori Schatz, a second-grade teacher who earned $59,045.

The BND’s Public Pay Database goes back to 2011 with information obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests. The salary information does not always include insurance or benefits. Some records include detailed information on overtime and other pay, while for some districts that information was not readily available.

The database includes worker compensation in most local governments, including cities, counties, townships, school districts and local colleges and universities. More pay records will be added as the BND receives salary data through open records requests.