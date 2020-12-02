Belleville News-Democrat Logo
Granite City man hit by car, killed

A 37-year-old Granite City man was killed when he was struck by a car while walking on East Chain of Rocks Road, east of Lenox Avenue in Madison County Tuesday afternoon.

According to Illinois State Police, a 2015 GMC driven by Samuel Lewis 36, of Granite City was traveling east when it struck the man who entered the roadway and continued across the right shoulder line.

The identity of the deceased man was not released pending notification of family. Charges are pending investigation, according to an ISP release.

Dean Criddle
Dean Criddle has worked at the Belleville News-Democrat for 32 years as a sports writer. Dean graduated from SIUE with a double major in journalism and English, is married and lives in Belleville.
