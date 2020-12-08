Salaries and wages of Roxana School District employees added to Public Pay Database

The salaries and wages of Roxana School District employees for 2019 have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s Public Pay Database.

To view the BND’s Public Pay Database, go to https://www.bnd.com/publicpay

The highest earner in 2019, the latest figures available, was Superintendent Debra Kreutztrager, who was paid $$152,788, according to records provided to the BND through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Roxana High School Principal Jason Dandurand was the second-highest earner employed by the school district, bringing in $129,945, the records show.

Assistant Superintendent Stephen Oertle was third on the list with a salary of $128,443.

Special Education Director Laura Ballard was the district’s fourth-highest earner with a $124,878 salary. The fifth-highest earner was Chief School Business Official Tamara Steckel with a salary of $122,828.

The BND’s Public Pay Database goes back to 2011 with information obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests. The salary information does not always include insurance or benefits. Some records include detailed information on overtime and other pay, while for some districts that information was not readily available.

The database includes worker compensation in most local governments, including cities, counties, townships, school districts and local colleges and universities. More pay records will be added as the BND receives salary data through open records requests.