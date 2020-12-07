Salaries and wages of Columbia School District employees added to Public Pay Database

The salaries and wages of Columbia School District employees for 2019 have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s Public Pay Database.

To view the BND’s Public Pay Database, go to https://www.bnd.com/publicpay

The highest earner in 2019, the latest figures available, was now-retired Superintendent Gina Segobiano, who was paid $155,000, according to records provided to the BND through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Segobiano retired from the school district in late November. She had announced she’d be taking a job with as chief academic officer at Southwestern Illinois College in December.

Former Assistant Superintendent Beth Horner was the second-highest earner employed by the school district, bringing in $113,500, the records show.

Columbia High School Principal Brian Reeves was third on the list with a salary of $99,2250.

The district’s fourth-highest earner was then-Columbia Middle School Principal Courtney Castelli. Castelli now works as the district’s assistant superintendent.

The fifth-highest earner was former Athletic Director Joe Iorio who retired this year after working at Columbia School District for 32 years. Iorio earned $86,832 in 2019.

The BND’s Public Pay Database goes back to 2011 with information obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests. The salary information does not always include insurance or benefits. Some records include detailed information on overtime and other pay, while for some districts that information was not readily available.

The database includes worker compensation in most local governments, including cities, counties, townships, school districts and local colleges and universities. More pay records will be added as the BND receives salary data through open records requests.