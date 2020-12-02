Trailer full of PediaSure, Vitamin Water destroyed by fire at southwest IL truck stop

The brakes on a tractor-trailer semi overheated and ignited a fire in the stuffed trailer it was pulling.

Sauget Fire Chief Roger Thornton said fire crews responded to Love’s Travel Center in the 2000 block of Mousette Lane, where pallets and plastic bottles full of nutritional drinks were fueling the trailer fire.

Thornton said the call came in to the Sauget Fire Department at 2 p.m. Sauget police also responded to the scene.

“When we arrived at the scene, the fire was fully involved. There was lots of plastic bottles and pallets inside of the trailer,” Thornton said.

It took fire crews about 90 minutes to control the fire and extinguish hot spots., the chief said.

The truck’s driver, whose name was not released, was able to get the trailer unhitched from the truck. He was working for a California company, Thornton said.

“He was carrying PediaSure, PediaLyte, Ensure, Vitamin Water and other miscellaneous items,” Thornton said. “It looks like the brakes overheated.”