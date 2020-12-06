East St. Louis ramp to Poplar Street Bridge to close for railroad work

Metro-east residents who use Illinois 3 for their commute to St. Louis should consider alternative routes beginning Monday due to repair work on an overhead railroad structure crossing.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday that a ramp at Illinois 3 northbound to westbound Interstate 55/64 on the East St. Louis side of the Poplar Street Bridge will be closed from from 9 a.m. to 3 pm. daily beginning Dec. 7 through 11.

The ramp will be open each evening.

Northbound IL 3 traffic will be detoured to I-55/64 east to utilize the eastbound exit to Barack Obama Avenue, U-turn at the South Main Street ramp, and back west on the entrance ramp to I-55/64 westbound.

The closure will allow the Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis to complete repairs to the overhead railroad structure crossing the ramp, according to IDOT.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area, IDOT warned.

Updates can be followed on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.