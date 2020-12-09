Truck driver killed when vehicle overturns on I-70 in Southern Illinois

The driver of a 2010 Freightliner tractor-trailer died early Wednesday morning in Effingham County on Interstate 70 when the vehicle overturned and caught on fire.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene on I-70 at approximately 1:52 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Illinois State Police. The identity of the person was not available from the Effingham County Coroner’s office Wednesday.

According to police, the driver was traveling east on I-70 and attempted to take the Interstate 57 southbound exit but failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle left the roadway, overturned in the median and caught on fire.

The exit ramp to I-57 southbound was closed for several hours before reopening. The fatal crash remains under investigation and no further information was released by state police.