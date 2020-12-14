Belleville News-Democrat Logo
Madison County YMCA to close fitness facilities, expand youth programs thanks to COVID

The Tri-City YMCA in Granite City will be ending all health and fitness programs after Dec. 31 and transition to a youth development center.

A “significant loss of revenue due to COVID-19” was cited in a release from the YMCA as the reason for the change.

“After careful financial analysis it was determined that it can not continue to maintain our current operations without sustaining further substantial financial loss,” the release stated.

Sarah Rhodebeck, Executive Director of Association Child Care Services said the Tri-City Y has been operating youth development programs for years and will be able to expand some programs.

“We are already running child care programs at the Tri-City facility and will focus on expanding its youth development offerings through early childhood education, summer camp, Y Club before-and-after-school care, and other youth programs, ‘’ Rhodebeck said. “Like so many organizations, the Tri-City Y has experienced significant loss of revenue due to COVID-19.”

Members who have paid dues for use of the fitness facilities will be allowed to transfer their memberships to the Collinsville-Maryville-Troy YMCA, or another location in Illinois or Missouri, according to the release. Membership rates will stay the same through March 31, 2021.

Those who want to transfer or make changes to their memberships must let the YMCA know by Dec. 20.

Other questions should be directed to Joe Anderson at 618-236-9983.

