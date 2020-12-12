Woman, 3 teens injured in crash after fleeing Madison traffic stop, police say

Three teenagers and a St. Louis woman who was fleeing a traffic stop by the Madison Police Department were injured when their vehicle crashed early Saturday on Interstate 55 in St. Clair County, Illinois State Police reported.

The woman, Teresa Woods, 31, was taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment of her injuries, police said in a news release.

A 15-year-old male from Venice, a 16-year-old female from St. Louis and a 17-year-old female from St. Louis were passengers in Woods’ vehicle and they were all hospitalized.

Illinois State Police gave this preliminary account of the crash:

Woods was fleeing a traffic stop by the Madison Police Department and headed south on I-55 from Illinois 203 southbound. Her 2012 Dodge crossed all the southbound lanes and went off the roadway to the left at the 3.5 milepost at about 1 a.m. It struck a concrete median and spun into the path of a southbound vehicle driven by a Grantfork man. Wood’s vehicle struck the other vehicle and it stopped on its roof.

The news release did not list any injuries for the Grantfork man identified as 53-year-old Albert Dale. Also, police did not release the names of the passengers in Woods’ vehicle.

The Madison Police Department issued citations, according to the state police news release but the news release did not include information about either the citations or the traffic stop.

A spokesman for the Madison Police Department could not be reached for comment Saturday.