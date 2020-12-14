Movie conceived and produced by southwest Illinois natives debuts on Netflix

Broadway may be shuttered until June 2021, but one of its brightest hits of the 2018-2019 season, “The Prom,” has been adapted into an original Netflix movie that dropped Friday.

Producers of the stage show, including those who hail from Belleville and other parts of St. Louis and metro east, have been anxiously awaiting its release.

Directed by Ryan Murphy, the big-hearted splashy musical stars Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells, Keegan-Michael Key, Sherry Washington, Ariana DeBose and newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman.

In addition to streaming on Netflix, “The Prom” is currently playing at Plaza Frontenac Cinema and Marcus Ronnie’s Cinema in St. Louis.

The movie first opened nationally in some theatres Dec. 4 after its Nov. 29 exclusive virtual premiere benefiting The Actors Fund and Broadway Cares, which was shown for select audiences, industry people and the press, and sponsored by the American Film Institute.

“I loved the Broadway show and cast so much, that I wasn’t sure how the Broadway show and the movie would compare. Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman and all the stars in the movie were fabulous!” said Patty Gregory of Belleville.

As stage producers, she and her husband, Bob, and friend of 40 years Carol A. Bartle took part in the virtual showing. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, they were not able to visit the movie set in Los Angeles, she said.

The comical plot is a culture clash between New York City elitists and small-town conservatives. After a Broadway flop, four self-centered performers decide that celebrity activism will garner the type of publicity that could boost their careers, so they descend on Edgewater, Indiana to support a high school student, Emma, who wants to take a same-sex date to her prom.

The story is based on a concept by Jack Viertel about a real case in Mississippi in 2010, which got the ACLU involved and attracted celebrity support.

“It’s such an outstanding show with a good message,” said Gregory, who coordinates Belleville’s annual Art on the Square and who has announced intent to run for mayor. “It’s about acceptance, inclusivity and empathy.”

The stars applauded Netflix’s willingness to take the show from stage to screen, thus spreading the tolerance message around the world.

“So many people can just click on and watch this, and hopefully the message of unconditional love and joy will be felt through the screen,” Kidman said.

The movie and stage musical had local connections among the creative and financial teams.

Joe Grandy, a graduate of Belleville East now living in New York, was involved in the stage show’s daily operations as associate producer. He is ecstatic about the film.

“This is exactly the film we need right now. It’s joyous, heart-warming, deals with difficult issues, and makes you want to celebrate life. If you saw ‘The Prom’ on Broadway, you will love how true to the story the film is. If you have never seen it, get ready to laugh, cry, and dance! Spread love this season,” he said.

Grandy, who majored in musical theater at Syracuse University after graduating from East, has worked as a professional dancer and performer on Broadway, the Muny, Stages St. Louis and the national tour of ‘White Christmas.” He is currently a producer at The Cape Playhouse in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Grandy believes the show’s success is because it speaks to the heart.

“Yes, it is hilarious, and yes, the music is incredible catchy and the choreography infectiously exciting, but it is the combination of that with a universal message of love, listening, and finding yourself that makes it truly unforgettable,” he said.

The original musical was co-written by Chad Beguelin, who grew up in Centralia and Bob Martin, who wrote “The Drowsy Chaperone.” Beguelin also wrote the lyrics, with music by his longtime collaborator Matthew Sklar. They were Tony-nominated for the musical adaptation of “The Wedding Singer” and adapted “Elf” the movie for the stage.

A six-time Tony nominee, Beguelin was involved with the movie as one of the film’s producers and co-wrote the screenplay with Martin and was one of the film’s producers.

Beguelin said he was touched by how many audience members connected with the characters.

“So many people have said that the show has opened their minds and changed their perspective. That’s a pretty amazing accomplishment for a musical comedy,” he said.

The production had the backing of Jack Lane, executive producer of Stages St. Louis, as the lead producer. He received a movie credit, along with co-producers Bill Damaschke and Dori Berinstein. Lane has Tony Awards for Best Musical “Fun Home” and Best Play for “The Humans” as part of the Fox Theatricals group.

“The Prom” was nominated for seven Tony Awards.

Local producers attended the Tony Awards on June 9, 2019, at Radio City Music Hall. Along with Lane, Damaschke and Berinstein, the Gregorys, Bartle, Laura and Joe Grandy, and Andrew S. Kuhlman were among the glitterati. Other producers included Ken and Nancy Kranzberg, Terry Schnuck, Jim and Cathy Berges, and Fox Theatricals.

After attending an April 2019 charity performance, Murphy, the Hollywood juggernaut behind “Glee,” “American Horror Story,” “American Crime Story,” “Ratched” and “The Boys in the Band,” announced he would make the film adaptation and the Netflix deal set the opening date for late 2020.

The stage producers were not directly involved in the filming. The COVID-19 public health crisis shut down the production earlier this year, but the creative team returned this fall to finish it.

Jack Sippel, a St. Louis native, was the film’s assistant choreographer and took part in one dance number.

A national tour of the stage show was slated for late winter-early spring 2021, including a stop at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on April 6-18, 2021, but was postponed because of the pandemic.