Cahokia Police are looking for teen girl missing since Tuesday

Police are looking for a missing 16-year-old Cahokia girl.

Cahokia Detective Kevin Phegley said Marreona Stewart, is 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and was last seen about 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Cahokia-Centreville area.

Phegley said the girl was last seen wearing a black shirt, red pants and white shoes.

A flyer distributed by police said Stewart is “missing/endangered” but provided no additional details.

Anyone with any information on Stewart’s whereabouts is urged to call Cahokia police at 618-337-9505.