Salaries of Metro East Sanitary District employees added to BND Public Pay Database

The salaries and wages of Metro East Sanitary District employees for 2019 have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s Public Pay Database.

To view the BND’s Public Pay Database, go to https://www.bnd.com/publicpay

The highest earner in 2019, the latest figures available, was former Executive Director Stephen Adler, who was paid $97,500 according to records provided to the BND through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Adler, who worked in a variety of roles at MESD and in Madison County government, lost his position as executive director in early 2020 after new legislation was passed requiring the head of the district to live within it. The district is currently led by Rick Fancher.

Deputy Executive Director Don Sawicki was the second-highest earner employed by the district, bringing in $88,607, the records show.

Superintendent Randall Presswood was third on the list with a salary of $82,968.

Fancher, who now serves as executive director of the district, was the fourth-highest earner, bringing in a salary of $82,968 in 2019. The fifth-highest earner was Superintendent Scott Hillman.

The BND’s Public Pay Database goes back to 2011 with information obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests. The salary information does not always include insurance or benefits. Some records include detailed information on overtime and other pay, while for some districts that information was not readily available.

The database includes worker compensation in most local governments, including cities, counties, townships, school districts and local colleges and universities. More pay records will be added as the BND receives salary data through open records requests.