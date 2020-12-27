Salaries and wages of Wolf Branch School District employees added to Public Pay Database

The salaries and wages of Wolf Branch School District employees for 2020 have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s Public Pay Database.

To view the BND’s Public Pay Database, go to https://www.bnd.com/publicpay

The highest earner in 2020, the latest figures available, was District Superintendent Scott Harres, who was paid $143,960 according to records provided to the BND through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Assistant Superintendent Nicole Sanderson was the second-highest earner employed by the school district, bringing in $131,880, the records show.

Chrissy Malare, a teacher with the school district, was third on the list with a salary of $86,952.

Principal Jennifer Poirot was the fourth-highest earner with a salary of $86,944. The fifth-highest earner was Theresa Rhoderick, a teacher at the district who earned $82,343.

The BND’s Public Pay Database goes back to 2011 with information obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests. The salary information does not always include insurance or benefits. Some records include detailed information on overtime and other pay, while for some districts that information was not readily available.

The database includes worker compensation in most local governments, including cities, counties, townships, school districts and local colleges and universities. More pay records will be added as the BND receives salary data through open records requests.