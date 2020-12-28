Salaries and wages of Edwardsville School District employees added to Public Pay Database

The salaries and wages of Edwardsville School District employees for 2020 have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s Public Pay Database.

To view the BND’s Public Pay Database, go to https://www.bnd.com/publicpay

The highest earner in 2020, the latest figures available, was former District Superintendent Jason Henderson, who was paid $150,000, according to records provided to the BND through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Henderson resigned from his post in November after two years of working at the district. He replaced Lynda Andre, the former superintendent, after her retirement in 2019.

Assistant Superintendent Nancy Spina was the second-highest earner employed by the school district, bringing in $130,175, the records show.

Now retired Edwardsville High School Principal Dennis Cramsey was third on the list with a salary of $129,953.

Cramsey retired from the high school after serving as its principal for nine years. He took a new job at St. Francis Holy Ghost School, where he serves as its principal.

The fourth-highest earner at the school district was its general administrator, Catherine Wright, who earned $105,802.

The fifth-highest earner was Liberty Middle School Principal Beth Crumbacher, who retired in early 2020. She earned $104,425.

The BND’s Public Pay Database goes back to 2011 with information obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests. The salary information does not always include insurance or benefits. Some records include detailed information on overtime and other pay, while for some districts that information was not readily available.

The database includes worker compensation in most local governments, including cities, counties, townships, school districts and local colleges and universities. More pay records will be added as the BND receives salary data through open records requests.