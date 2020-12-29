Salaries and wages of Belleville School District 118 employees added to Public Pay Database

The salaries and wages of Belleville School District 118 employees for 2019 have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s Public Pay Database.

The highest earner in 2019, the latest figures available, was now-retired District Superintendent Matt Klosterman, who was paid $172,500, according to records provided to the BND through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Klosterman retired at the end of the 2019 school year after 28 years in District 118.

Assistant Superintendent Ryan Boike was the second-highest earner employed by the school district, bringing in $139,550, the records show.

Boike was named superintendent after Klosterman’s retirement in 2019.

Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum Tracy Gray was third on the list with a salary of $124,998.

The fourth-highest earning employee at the school district was Union Elementary Principal Lori Taylor, who earned $115,015. The fifth-highest earner was Abraham Lincoln Elementary School Principal Edmund Langen, who earned $112,869.

The BND’s Public Pay Database goes back to 2011 with information obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests. The salary information does not always include insurance or benefits. Some records include detailed information on overtime and other pay, while for some districts that information was not readily available.

The database includes worker compensation in most local governments, including cities, counties, townships, school districts and local colleges and universities. More pay records will be added as the BND receives salary data through open records requests.