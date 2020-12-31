Belleville News-Democrat Logo
West Blvd. near Lebanon Ave. in Belleville to close for work by water company

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that a portion of West Boulevard in Belleville will be closed Monday for work by Illinois American Water.

The closure will include West Boulevard from Lebanon Avenue to Old Collinsville Road on Monday beginning at 7 a.m. and continuing until 7 p.m., weather permitting. Both lanes will be closed and a marked detour will be in place to safely guide motorists around the closure.

In a press release, IDOT advises drivers to expect delays or find alternate routes and to pay close attention to changed conditions and signage in the work zones.

Profile Image of Dean Criddle
Dean Criddle
Dean Criddle has worked at the Belleville News-Democrat for 32 years as a sports writer. Dean graduated from SIUE with a double major in journalism and English, is married and lives in Belleville.
