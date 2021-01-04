2020 Salaries and wages of Madison County employees added to BND Public Pay Database

The salaries and wages of Madison County employees for 2020 have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s Public Pay Database.

To view the BND’s Public Pay Database, go to https://www.bnd.com/publicpay

The highest earner in 2020, the latest figures available, was former State’s Attorney Thomas Gibbons, who was paid a salary of $134,853, according to records provided to the BND through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Gibbons stepped down from the office of State’s Attorney to run for Circuit Judge of the Third District on the Democratic ticket. He was defeated by Republican Amy Maher.

John Rekowski, a public defender for the county, was the second-highest earner employed by the county, bringing in a salary of $121,187, the records show.

Now-retired County Highway Engineer Mark Gvillo was third on the list with a salary of $121,187. Gvillo retired in November after 39 years with the highway department, according to the county.

Doug Hulme, the county’s former administrator, was the fourth-highest earner, with a salary of $71,787. Hulme was fired by the county board in April in a near-unanimous vote after he and another county official came under fire for testimony alleging the two had improperly accessed county emails to help future campaigns.

The fifth-highest earner was Assistant Public Defender Neil Hawkins, who earned $96,982.

Additionally, County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler earned a salary of $84,162.

The Public Pay Database’s salary information does not always include insurance or benefits. Some records include detailed information on overtime and other pay, while for some districts that information was not readily available.

The database includes worker compensation in most local governments, including cities, counties, townships, school districts and local colleges and universities. More pay records will be added as the BND receives salary data through open records requests.