Salaries and wages of East Alton School District employees added to Public Pay Database

The salaries and wages of East Alton School District employees for 2020 have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s Public Pay Database.

To view the BND’s Public Pay Database, go to https://www.bnd.com/publicpay

The highest earner in 2020, the latest figures available, was District Superintendent Emily Warnecke, who was paid $128,750, according to records provided to the BND through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Eastwood Elementary Principal Matt Stimac was the second-highest earner, bringing in $101,118, the records show.

The school district’s general administrator, Alyssa Smith, was third with a salary of $96,224.

The fourth-highest earner was Nancy Hilyard, a teacher with the school district, who earned $91,068. The fifth-highest earner was another teacher, Kimberly Kay, who earned $87,391.

The BND’s Public Pay Database goes back to 2011 with information obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests. The salary information does not always include insurance or benefits. Some records include detailed information on overtime and other pay, while for some districts that information was not readily available.

The database includes worker compensation in most local governments, including cities, counties, townships, school districts and local colleges and universities. More pay records will be added as the BND receives salary data through open records requests.