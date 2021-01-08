Nearly $1 billion up for grabs in Mega Millions, Powerball drawings

Nearly $1 billion will be on the line in Mega Millions and Powerball Lottery drawings beginning Friday night.

Illinois Lottery officials have announced that thanks to jackpot rollovers earlier this week, that a combined $980 million is at stake when the next Mega Million and Powerball numbers are drawn.

The next Mega Millions drawing is on Friday with an estimated $510 million jackpot. If a winning ticket is selected, it would be the seventh largest jackpot in the game’s history.

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday is an estimated $470 million and if won, it would be the 10th largest ever. According to Illinois Lottery officials, this is only the fourth time Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have simultaneously hit over $400 million.

Persons 18 and older are eligible to purchase lottery tickets in-store, online, and on the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app.

Mega Millions is played every Friday and Tuesday night, with the next drawing scheduled for Friday, Jan. 8 at 10 p.m.

Powerball is played on Wednesday and Saturday, with the next prize drawing set for Saturday, Jan. 9 at 9:59 p.m.