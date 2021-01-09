Woman killed on Interstate 64 in St. Clair County

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on Interstate 64 in the westbound lanes near Illinois 159 on Saturday night, Illinois State Police said.

The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene, and her name has not been released.

The victim was struck while she was in the roadway at about 6:22 p.m., according to preliminary information gathered by state troopers.

Three lanes of Interstate 64 westbound were closed near milepost 11.5 on Saturday night with traffic proceeding past the scene on the shoulder, police said.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. could not be reached for comment.

No other information was released by Illinois State Police.