Metro-East News

House, garage in unincorporated Belleville lost after early morning explosion

publicdomainpictures.net

An early morning explosion on Sunday led to the loss of a house and garage on Country Club Lane near Belleville.

According to Capt. Bruce Fleshren of the St. Clair Sheriff’s Department, authorities received a call at 7:15 a.m. about a garage explosion at 216 Country Club Lane.

St. Clair Sheriff’s Department deputies and area firefighters evacuated the house and neighboring homes. The garage was fully on fire and had spread to the house when authorities arrived, Fleshren said.

No one was injured. The cause is unknown, and the fire marshal is investigating.

Profile Image of Dean Criddle
Dean Criddle
Dean Criddle has worked at the Belleville News-Democrat for 32 years as a sports writer. Dean graduated from SIUE with a double major in journalism and English, is married and lives in Belleville.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service