House, garage in unincorporated Belleville lost after early morning explosion

publicdomainpictures.net

An early morning explosion on Sunday led to the loss of a house and garage on Country Club Lane near Belleville.

According to Capt. Bruce Fleshren of the St. Clair Sheriff’s Department, authorities received a call at 7:15 a.m. about a garage explosion at 216 Country Club Lane.

St. Clair Sheriff’s Department deputies and area firefighters evacuated the house and neighboring homes. The garage was fully on fire and had spread to the house when authorities arrived, Fleshren said.

No one was injured. The cause is unknown, and the fire marshal is investigating.