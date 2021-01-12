State fire marshal investigates fire that destroyed Deli Star plant in Fayetteville

The Deli Star Corp. plant in Fayetteville was destroyed in a Monday night fire being investigated by the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

Residents are under a water boil order Tuesday because of low pressure caused by volume of water firefighters needed to control the blaze at at 2516 Main Ave., according to report from KMOV.

The cause of the fire is not known, KTVI reported. No injuries have been reported.

A spokesman for the Illinois State Fire Marshal said the office was investigating the plant fire but did not additional information to report.

KMOV also reported that there was a fire in a farmhouse located less than three miles from the Deli Star fire but it was not known if these fires were connected.

Deli Star has produced all kinds of cooked beef, chicken, pork and turkey in its plant, which the company took over in 1989, according to a News-Democrat article covering the company’s 30th anniversary in 2017. The firm had commercial customers across the country and with the military, the article stated.

A company representative could not be reached for comment Tuesday morning.

The fire did not reach the plant’s iconic signs that feature large, black cows along Main Avenue.