U.S. Bank branches in southwestern Illinois among those that recently closed

Nine area U.S. Bank branches have closed, including full-service branches at 6201 W. Main St. in Belleville and 501 Belt Line Road in Collinsville, according to the company.

The other seven branches were inside St. Louis area Schnucks stores in Waterloo in Illinois, and Brentwood, Bridgeton, Loughborough, Richmond Center, Richardson Road and Overland in Missouri.

Evan Lapiska, a vice president of public affairs and corporate communications for U.S. Bank, confirmed in an email that the Belleville, Collinsville and Waterloo branches had closed on Jan. 2.

Lapiska also confirmed that branches within Schnucks stores at 2665 N. Illinois St. in Swansea, 2222 Troy Road in Edwardsville, and 100 E. Market St. in Troy had closed effective Nov. 1. Those locations were among those that closed “due to operational changes … made due to the pandemic.” All three locations still have ATMs available.

Customers and employees were notified in early October, Lapiska stated.

The changes are part of a strategy U.S. Bank shared in early 2019 to “reevaluate [the bank’s] physical footprint, including the consolidation of some locations while also investing in new or renovated locations” across markets, according to the bank.

The St. Louis Business Journal had reported the latest closings on Jan. 6, adding that the latest closings in the St. Louis area brought the total to 27 since last fall.

The latest closings were part of a plan announced by U.S. Bank in October. At that time, the bank had closed 10% of its branches with plans to close another 15% by early 2021.

To find available U.S. Bank branch and ATM locations in the area, visit usbank.com.