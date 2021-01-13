Missing Waterloo woman found dead, police confirm

Lauren J. Miller Provided

A 38-year-old Waterloo woman, missing since Jan. 8, was found dead in her car in the parking lot of a Mount Vernon business Tuesday according to the Waterloo police.

Waterloo Police Sgt. Eric Zaber confirmed Tuesday night that Lauren J. Miller of Waterloo who was last seen at the Dollar Tree at 520 Edwardsville Road in Troy on Friday, had died. No other details were available.

According to a press release issued by the Troy Police Department, Miller used a wheelchair after recently having her left leg amputated and was on insulin. It was believed Miller was off her medication, police said.