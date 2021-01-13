Pedestrian hit by car, killed on southwest Illinois highway

A Pinckneyville man was killed when he was struck by a car while walking on Illinois 127 south of Primrose Road in Perry County late Tuesday afternoon.

According to Illinois State Police, Jeremy Lueker, 38, was killed when he was struck by a 2017 gray Nissan driven by Shelly Steinwagner, 46, of Highland. Steinwagner was traveling north on Illinois 127 south of Primrose Road. Lueker was walking north at approximately 5:56 p.m. when he was hit.

All lanes were shut down for approximately 5 hours and 20 minutes during the traffic crash investigation. Charges are pending investigation.