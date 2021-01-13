Unidentified body found in East St. Louis. Local and state police are investigating

A police car turns on its lights at Patrol South Friday. (Jan. 18, 2013) The Wichita Eagle

An unidentified man’s body was found amongst debris at South Sixth Street and Trendley Avenue, beneath Interstate 55, shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to a release from the Illinois State Police.

No information was released about how the victim died.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye, Sr. said the man was pronounced dead at 10:30 a.m.

East St. Louis and Illinois State Police are investigating.